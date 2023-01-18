 Lava Iris X10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X10

    Lava Iris X10 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X10 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X10 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris X10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2900 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2900 mAh
    • Up to 209 Hours(3G) / Up to 209 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 209 Hours(3G) / Up to 209 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    Design
    • 70.8 mm
    • 142 mm
    • White
    • 133 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 68.39 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • December 5, 2015 (Official)
    • Lava
    • Iris X10
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 3 GB
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Iris X10