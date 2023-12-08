Lenovo A6600 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Lenovo A6600
(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Matte White, Matte Black
The starting price for the Lenovo A6600 in India is Rs. 6,790. This is the Lenovo A6600 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Matte White and Matte Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.