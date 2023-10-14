Lenovo Ideapad 320s (80x400dein) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 320S 80X400DEIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 320S 80X400DEIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,347 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 320S 80X400DEIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320S 80X400DEIN Laptop now with free delivery.