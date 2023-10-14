Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i (81y400bsin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 81Y400BSIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 81Y400BSIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,590 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 81Y400BSIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i 81Y400BSIN Laptop now with free delivery.