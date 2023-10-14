Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81vd0079in) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81VD0079IN) Laptop (Core I3 7th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)
(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD0079IN Laptop in India is Rs. 25,290. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD0079IN Laptop in India is Rs. 25,290. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.