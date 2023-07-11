Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82h800u2in) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82H800U2IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82H800U2IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 39,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹39,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82h800u2in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Brand Lenovo

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Model Slim 3 (82H800U2IN)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Dimensions(WxDxH) 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Colour Grey Memory Expandable Memory 12 GB

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Capacity 8 GB

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Dual Array Microphone

Webcam Yes

Speakers Built-In Dual Stereo Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies 2 x 1.5W Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Yes

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports USB 3.0 slots 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

