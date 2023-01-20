 Lenovo K3 Note Music Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo K3 Note Music

    Lenovo K3 Note Music is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K3 Note Music from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K3 Note Music now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Lenovo K3 Note Music Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • 2900 mAh
    • Up to 750 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 750 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • PureCel Sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 8.0 mm
    • Black, White, Yellow
    • 152.6 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 76.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.55 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • VIBE UI
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Lenovo
    • November 9, 2015 (Official)
    • K3 Note Music
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Lenovo K3 Note Music FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K3 Note Music in India?

    Lenovo K3 Note Music price in India at 9,795 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K3 Note Music?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K3 Note Music?

    How long does the Lenovo K3 Note Music last?

    What is the Lenovo K3 Note Music Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K3 Note Music Waterproof?

    Lenovo K3 Note Music