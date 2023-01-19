 Lenovo K6 Note Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo K6 Note

    Lenovo K6 Note

    Lenovo K6 Note is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K6 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K6 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29022/heroimage/104486-v2-lenovo-k6-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29022/images/Design/104486-v2-lenovo-k6-note-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29022/images/Design/104486-v2-lenovo-k6-note-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29022/images/Design/104486-v2-lenovo-k6-note-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29022/images/Design/104486-v2-lenovo-k6-note-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 13,499 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Buy Now

    Lenovo Phones Prices in India

    Lenovo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,805. HT Tech has 88 Lenovo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,805. HT Tech has 88 Lenovo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo K6 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 31 Hours(4G) / Up to 46 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 31 Hours(4G) / Up to 46 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.4 mm
    • Gold, Silver, Dark Grey
    • 151 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 169 grams
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 72.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • December 16, 2016 (Official)
    • K6 Note
    • No
    • Lenovo
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.445 W/kg, Body: 1.410 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Back
    Storage
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo K6 Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K6 Note in India?

    Lenovo K6 Note price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K6 Note?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K6 Note?

    What is the Lenovo K6 Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K6 Note Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo K6 Note