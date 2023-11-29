 Lenovo K9 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,290 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K9 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K9 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
LenovoK9_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
LenovoK9_FrontCamera_13MP+5MP
LenovoK9_RAM_3GB
Key Specs
₹7,290
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
MediaTek Helio P22
13 MP + 5 MP
13 MP + 5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Lenovo K9 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo K9 in India is Rs. 7,290.  This is the Lenovo K9 base model with 3 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo K9 in India is Rs. 7,290.  This is the Lenovo K9 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.

Lenovo K9

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue
Lenovo K9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)5 MP, Depth Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • Black, Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 155 grams
  • 153.8 mm
  • 72.9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 282 ppi
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Yes
  • 74.78 %
General
  • Lenovo
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • November 1, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Up to 24 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Lenovo K9 News

Lenovo Tab M7
Tablet under 10000: Lenovo Tab M7 price cut makes it an awesome deal
22 Aug 2022
Lenovo K9 FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo K9 in India? Icon Icon

Lenovo K9 price in India at 5,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (13 MP + 5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K9? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lenovo K9? Icon Icon

What is the Lenovo K9 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lenovo K9 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Lenovo K9