Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16iah7h (82rf00mgin) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16iah7h (82rf00mgin) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16IAH7H 82RF00MGIN

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16IAH7H 82RF00MGIN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 168,500 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹168,500
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16IAH7H (82RF00MGIN) Price in India

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16IAH7H (82RF00MGIN) price in India starts at Rs.168,500. The lowest price of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16IAH7H (82RF00MGIN) is Rs.167,990 on amazon.in which is available in Storm Grey colour.

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16iah7h 82rf00mgin Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
    Battery
    • 6.5 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • 65 W
    • 6.5 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 165 Hz
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • No
    • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
    • 189 ppi
    • WQXGA (2560x1600) Dolby Vision, Wide Quad with 16:10 Aspect Ratio| IPS, 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 500Nits Brightness Anti-glare, 100% sRGB
    General Information
    • 360 x 264 x 20  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Storm Grey
    • 16IAH7H (82RF00MGIN)
    • Lenovo
    • 2.49 Kg
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 4800 Mhz
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    • 32 GB
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • 2 x 2W HD Stereo Speakers
    • Built In Microphone
    • Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 3 Years
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 1.7 Ghz
    • 6 GB
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    Ports
    • 1
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16iah7h 82rf00mgin