Lenovo Legion Y520 (80wk014gin) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion Y520 80WK014GIN Laptop Lenovo Legion Y520 80WK014GIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,643 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Y520 80WK014GIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Y520 80WK014GIN Laptop now with free delivery.