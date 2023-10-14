Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 (82sa00b2in) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82SA00B2IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82SA00B2IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,890 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82SA00B2IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82SA00B2IN Laptop now with free delivery.