Lenovo Thinkpad E470 (20h1004uig) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E470 20H1004UIG Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E470 20H1004UIG Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 8.4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad E470 20H1004UIG Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad E470 20H1004UIG Laptop now with free delivery.