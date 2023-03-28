 Lenovo Vibe C Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lenovo Vibe C is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe C from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe C now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹6,799
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
2300 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
amazon
₹ 6,249 M.R.P. ₹10,990
Lenovo Phones Prices in India

Lenovo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,805. HT Tech has 87 Lenovo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Lenovo Vibe C Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 2300 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 2300 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 8.9 mm
  • 71.8 mm
  • 143.5 mm
  • Black, White
  • 166 grams
Display
  • 196 ppi
  • No
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 66.74 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Lenovo
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • May 31, 2016 (Official)
  • Vibe C
  • No
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 1 GB
  • Adreno 304
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lenovo Vibe C