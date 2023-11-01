 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 (82a3009qin) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,890 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹139,890
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.36 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
₹123,990 45% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop in India is Rs. 139,890.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop in India is Rs. 139,890.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 123,990.  It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey.

Lenovo Yoga Slim7 ProX Intel Evo i7 12700H 14 5 36 8cm QHD 400Nit Touch Creator Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim7 ProX Intel Evo i7 12700H 14.5"(36.8cm) QHD 400Nit Touch Creator Laptop(16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/IR Camera/Alexa/3Yr Warranty/Grey/1.45Kg) 82TK00AFIN
₹223,890 ₹123,990
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 82a3009qin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 60.7 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • 321 x 208 x 15 mm
  • 1.36 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Slate Grey
  • Lenovo
  • 14ITL05 (82A3009QIN)
  • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 5.0
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • 2.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A3009QIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 82a3009qin Laptop