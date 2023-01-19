Lg Spirit Lte Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG Spirit LTE LG Spirit LTE is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,550 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Spirit LTE from HT Tech. Buy LG Spirit LTE now with free delivery.