 Lg Spirit Lte Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Spirit LTE

    LG Spirit LTE

    LG Spirit LTE is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,550 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Spirit LTE from HT Tech. Buy LG Spirit LTE now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Lg Spirit Lte Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 1 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2100 mAh
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • 133.2 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 66.1 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • 69.01 %
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 312 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • LG
    • December 29, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Spirit LTE
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lg Spirit Lte