 Lg W41 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
LG W41 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,490 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W41 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG W41 Plus now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,490
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Lg W41 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
Design
  • 166.5 mm
  • Magic Blue, Laser Blue
  • 9.3 mm
  • 77.3 mm
  • 201 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 79.26 %
  • 87.6 %
General
  • LG
  • W41 Plus
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 22, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G35
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+5+2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
Lg W41 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Lg W41 Plus in India?

Lg W41 Plus price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg W41 Plus?

How many colors are available in Lg W41 Plus?

What is the Lg W41 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Lg W41 Plus Waterproof?

View More

    Lg W41 Plus