 Micromax Bolt A47 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A47

    Micromax Bolt A47 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A47 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A47 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt A47 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1600 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640x480 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • 125 mm
    • White
    • 65 mm
    • 12.3 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 56 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Bolt A47
    • January 30, 2017 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.64 W/kg, Body: 0.20 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Hike, Spuul, MiLive, Seven stars, bubble X slice
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt A47 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A47 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A47 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A47?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A47?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A47 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A47 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A47 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Bolt A47