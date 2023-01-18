 Micromax Canvas Power Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Power

    Micromax Canvas Power

    Micromax Canvas Power is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,903 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Power from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,903
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas Power Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Power price in India starts at Rs.9,903. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Power is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Power Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 11.5 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 143.7 mm
    • Black, White
    • 73.3 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.28 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 14, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Canvas Power A96
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Head: 0.56 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 1.14 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Power in India?

    Micromax Canvas Power price in India at 6,761 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Power?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Power?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Power last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Power Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Power