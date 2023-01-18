 Micromax In 2c Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax IN 2C

    Micromax IN 2C is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 2C from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 2C now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Micromax IN 2C Price in India

    Micromax IN 2C price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Micromax IN 2C is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In 2c Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • 02h 28m 50s
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Burst mode
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Brown, Silver
    • 8.6 mm
    • 164.3 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 198 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 89 %
    • 20:9
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 82.63 %
    • 420 nits
    General
    • Android v11
    • IN 2C
    • No
    • Micromax
    • April 26, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52
    • Unisoc T610
    • 29.0 s
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax In 2c