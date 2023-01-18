 Micromax Canvas Spark 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Spark 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Spark 3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    ₹ 5,400 M.R.P. ₹9,249
    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 price in India starts at Rs.4,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Spark 3 is Rs.5,400 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 153.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 69.8 %
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • April 7, 2016 (Official)
    • Canvas Spark 3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.6 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Spark 3 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3 price in India at 3,970 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Spark 3?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Spark 3?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Spark 3 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Spark 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Spark 3 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Spark 3