Microsoft Surface Go 2 (8qc 00021) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QC 00021 Laptop Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QC 00021 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,499 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 13.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QC 00021 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QC 00021 Laptop now with free delivery.