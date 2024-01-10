10 best water geysers: AO Smith, Racold to Bajaj, check top offers now

10 best water geysers: Now, we have entered the spine-chilling cold weather in which we lose our strength and willpower to shower. While we cuss about cold, there is no better way to give your body some relaxation time than a hot shower, however, for endless warm water, one must keep a powerful water geyser. Therefore, to help you find the right solution to beat the freezing winters, we have curated a list of 10 best water geysers from top brands such as AO Smith, Racold, Bajaj and more. Check out the list below: Products included in this article 44% OFF Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser useful for Bathrooom, Smart Logic, 3 Safety Levels, Energy Efficient,Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White (3,992) 52% OFF Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) (12,176) 47% OFF ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 MM SS Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser come with 4 Years Warranty (Grey & Black) (533) 53% OFF Orient Aquator+ | 15L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank | 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility | suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty (125) 48% OFF Havells Magnatron 25L India's First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold) (234) Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White) (16,965) 54% OFF Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White (24,619) 38% OFF Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount (17,074) 46% OFF Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater 3L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, Anti Backflow System, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body, Faster Heating, with Fire Retardant Cable, White (8,638) 26% OFF AO Smith HAS-X1-015-LHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating (4,000)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider when buying a water geyser?

Check the capacity of the water geyser and pick the one based on your daily requirements. This will define your usage as well as the load of electricity the geyser will consume.

Consider different types of geysers, such as Instant, Electric, or Tankless Geysers. Based on the selected type, your capacity, size and budget will differ.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Check how much wattage the geyser consumes as it will define how quickly the water will be heated.

Check reasons for geyser lifespan reduction and what can cause problems to its longevity.

10 best water geysers

Racold Eterno Pro Storage water geyser:

B07TFHG7QY-1

The first on the list of best water geysers is the Racold Eterno Pro which can better suit your requirements. It has a titanium steel tank which helps to resist pressure and water impurities. It can save up to 30 percent on electricity with intelligent functions that give you the option to choose from like bucket bath, shower bath etc. It has a special anode which performs an electrolytic process which protects the heating element from corrosion.

It has a water heater capacity of 15 litres and requires 2000 Watts of power to warm the water. The water heater has high pressure withstanding capacity, which makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and high-pressure pump applications. It also has 3 levels of safety against high temperature and pressure.

Specifications Wattage: 2000 Watts Capacity: 15 litres Special Feature: 3 levels of safety, intelligent functions Warranty: 2 years

2. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant water geyser:

B0B3X2BY3M-2

Next, we have on the list is the Crompton Gracee water geyser. It is a 5 litres instant water heater with a fast heating function. It offers 3000-watt high quality copper heating element material which ensures fast heating of water and provides the perfect hot water any time of the day. It features a high-grade 304L Stainless Steel tank with a single weld line which reduces the chances of tank leakage thus providing longer life.

It is equipped with LED indicators, the water heater displays a green light when the Perfect Hot Water is ready to use. Crompton Instant Water Heaters come with a Steam Thermostat, automatic Thermal Cut-Off, a Pressure Release Valve and a fusible plug to give 4 layers of safety. It comes with a rust free body along with a weldless tank design that enhances resistance to corrosion and ensures long life.

Specifications Wattage: 3000 Watts Capacity: 5 litres Special Feature: water heater displays, team Thermostat, automatic Thermal Cut-Off, Pressure Release Valve Warranty: 2 years

3. Activa Instant 3 LTR Geyser:

B0C8Z9QBQZ-3

The next on the list of best water geysers is ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser. It offers reliable hot water solutions with a range of features designed for efficiency and durability. It boasts a 3000-watt copper heating element, this geyser ensures rapid water heating, providing hot water on demand throughout the day. Safety is a priority, with a comprehensive 4-way protection system that includes an automatic thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, ensuring a long-lasting and secure operation.

It is crafted with a high-grade 304L Stainless Steel tank featuring jointless construction, the geyser minimizes the risk of leaks, ensuring an extended lifespan. The 3kva ISI marked heating element provides robust resistance against scale formation, contributing to the geyser's overall longevity.

The geyser's exterior is built for resilience, featuring a rust and shock-proof ABS body with top and bottom protection. The seven-tank processed sheet metal body, powder-coated and paired with ABS components, shields the geyser from rust and corrosion, enhancing its durability.

Equipped with LED indicators, the water heater signals when the perfect hot water temperature is ready for use. With a 4-year warranty, the ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser stands as a premium choice, combining powerful heating, safety features, and a robust design for a reliable hot water solution.

Specifications Wattage: 3000-watt Capacity: 3 litres Special Feature: 4 safety features, automatic thermostat, automatic thermal cutout Warranty: 4 Years

4. Orient Aquator+:

B0CD76FT4R-4

The fourth on the list of 10 best water geysers is Orient Aquator+. It is a 15L storage water geyser designed for optimal performance. With an impressive 5-star energy saving rating, this water heater is not only energy-efficient but also equipped with features that make it ideal for high-rise buildings.

The Ultra-Diamond glassline coated tank ensures durability, providing a 40% longer lifespan. Engineered for longevity, the geyser boasts a corrosion-resistant body, a 27% thicker Magnesium anode rod, and a Nickel-coated Copper heating element.

Incorporating Whirlflow technology, the storage water heater maximizes hot water output by minimizing the direct mixing of hot and cold water, resulting in a 20% increase in efficiency. With up to 8 bar pressure compatibility, it's well-suited for high-rise buildings.

The Orient Aquator+ prioritizes convenience and safety, featuring an ergonomic temperature control knob, a molded 3-pin plug, and heating indicators. Enjoy the luxury of hot water with 10% longer heat retention, thanks to the thick PUF insulation.

Specifications Wattage: 2000 Watts Capacity: 15 litres Special Feature: ergonomic temperature control knob, heating indicator, safety features Warranty: 4 years

5. Havells Magnatron 25L Water Geyser:

B09J2QK6KF-5

This geyser stands out as India's first to employ Element Free Induction Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT), eliminating traditional heating elements. This not only ensures faster heating but also minimizes scaling, contributing to a longer-lasting and more efficient performance.

You can experience a remarkable reduction in heating time by 10-12 minutes, translating to a 25% decrease in yearly electricity consumption. The water heater's advanced design enhances its lifespan, providing minimal scaling and consistent heating throughout its operational life.

It is equipped with a digital temperature display, and the Havells Magnatron offers user-friendly functionality, allowing you to monitor both set and live temperatures. The Smart Mode Setting facilitates automatic operation, scheduling Auto-Off and On times for added convenience. The inclusion of a Shock Safe Plug ensures safety during usage.

Specifications Wattage: 2000 Watts Capacity: 25 litres Special Feature: Smart Mode Setting, Shock Safe Plug Warranty: 2 Years

6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater:

B0BBBYT43F-6

The next best water geyser on the list is the Crompton InstaBliss which is a 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser). It offers 3000 wattages of power for quick heating. The heater offers 4 levels of safety: team Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and a fusible plug to ensure complete safety.

It comes with a rust free body along with a weldless tank design that enhances resistance to corrosion and ensures long life. The geyser can be easily fitted into the wall and it does not require much space. Therefore, it can be an ideal option if you are looking for exceptional performance in a budget friendly option.

Specifications Wattage: 3000 Watts Capacity: 3 litres Special Feature: ‎Rust Proof, Pressure Release Valve, Fast Warranty: 2 years

7. Bajaj Splendora:

B097R2V1W8-7

The next best water geyser is the Bajaj Splendora which is available at a very affordable price and can solve your hot water needs. The geyser features a copper heating element for efficient and longer life of performance. It sports a unique Weldfree joint in an outer metal body and has an ABS body with an SS tank. It delivers a rapid and reliable hot water supply, thanks to its 3 KW wattage and heat output. It comes with a fire retardent cable and neon indicator for heating. The Bajaj Splendora is suitable for 6 bar pressure which also ensures long lasting performance. It offers 5 year tank warranty, 2 year element warranty and 1 year product warranty.

Specifications Wattage: 3000 Watts Capacity: 3 litres Special Feature: Weldfree joint, neon indicator Warranty: 1 year

8. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser:

B078JDNZJ8-8

Now we have the Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser which comes with promising features that will satisfy your winter needs. It is made up of ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates that provide higher resistance to corrosion resulting in longer life than standard inner tank designs. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. The multi-function valve prevents pressure from increasing beyond .65 Mpa bar.

The water geyser features colour-changing LEDs that change from blue to amber to indicate the hotness of the water. It comes with a stainless steel inner tank of 304 grade and has rust and shock proof ABS outer body for long life.

Specifications Wattage: 3000 Watts Capacity: 3 litres Special Feature: Rust Proof, colour-changing LEDs Warranty: 2 years

9. Racold Pronto Pro Electric Instant Water Heater:

B097MKZHNV-9

The ninth on the list of the 10 best water geysers is the Racold Pronto Pro Electric Instant Water Heater. It is a 3L vertical geyser designed for bathrooms, offering advanced features for efficiency and safety. With a rust-proof body and a fire-retardant cable, this water heater ensures durability and user protection.

Efficiency is enhanced with PUF insulation, providing dense and thick tank insulation that effectively retains heat, lowering electricity costs and improving energy efficiency. The high-capacity heating element guarantees faster heating, ensuring rapid access to hot water when you need it.

Safety is a top priority with the Pronto Pro, featuring three levels of protection against high temperature and pressure. The stem-type thermostat and cutout mechanism provides automatic temperature control and an auto-cut-off feature for added safety during operation.

The anti-siphoning system prevents backflow, avoiding dry heating and ensuring continuous performance. High-pressure resistance makes this water heater suitable for high-rise buildings and applications with high-pressure pumps.

Specifications Wattage: 3000 Watts Capacity: 3 litres Special Feature: 3 level safety, thermostat and cutout mechanism Warranty: 2 years

10. AO Smith 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater:

B07VH53M3T-10

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) is the last on this list of 10 best water geysers. It offers a 15-litre capacity and 2000 watts of wattage. It is 23 percent stronger than standard stainless steel or copper tanks. It features Blue Diamond Glass-Lining technology which provides twice the corrosion resistance compared to industry standards and increases the life-span of the tank.

It supports advanced PUF injection ensuring uniform and high density foam distribution. Zero gaps between the tank and insulation that ensure maximum energy efficiency and power savings. Its efficient Inlet Water Diffuser breaks the incoming water jet into smaller streams, changing water flow from vertical to horizontal directions.

Specifications Wattage: 2000 Watts Capacity: 15 litres Special Feature: Temperature Control, PUF injection, Water Diffuser Warranty: 2 Years

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Racold Eterno Pro Storage water geyser Titanium steel tank Intelligent functions 3 levels of safety Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant water geyser 3000-watt power LED indicators Automatic Thermal Cut-Off Activa Instant 3 LTR Geyser 3000-watt power 4-way protection Rust free Orient Aquator+ Ultra-Diamond glass line 8 bar pressure Whirlflow technology Havells Magnatron 25L Water Geyser Heat Transfer Technology Digital temperature display Smart settings Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater Automatic thermal cut-out 3000-watt power Rust free Bajaj Splendora Weldfree joint 6 bar pressure Neon LED indicator Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser Multi-functions colour-changing LEDs Safety features Racold Pronto Pro Electric Instant Water Heater 3 levels of safety automatic temperature control Automatic thermal cut-out AO Smith 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater Inlet Water Diffuser PUF injection Temperature control

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.