 Mobiistar X1 Dual Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Mobiistar X1 Dual

    Mobiistar X1 Dual

    Mobiistar X1 Dual is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,249 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar X1 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar X1 Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,249
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    13 MP + 8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,249
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mobiistar X1 Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 8 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Dual
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    General
    • X1 Dual
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • August 1, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Mobiistar
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiistar X1 Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Mobiistar X1 Dual in India?

    Mobiistar X1 Dual price in India at 6,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Mobiistar X1 Dual?

    How many colors are available in Mobiistar X1 Dual?

    What is the Mobiistar X1 Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Mobiistar X1 Dual Waterproof?

    Mobiistar X1 Dual