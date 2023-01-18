Mobiistar E1 Selfie Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Mobiistar E1 Selfie Mobiistar E1 Selfie is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar E1 Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar E1 Selfie now with free delivery.