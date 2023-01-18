 Mobiistar X1 Notch Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Mobiistar X1 Notch

    Mobiistar X1 Notch is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar X1 Notch from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar X1 Notch now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mobiistar X1 Notch Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3020 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3020 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(4G) / Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 5 Hours(4G) / Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 70.8 mm
    • 161 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
    • 145.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 292 ppi
    • 720 x 1498 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 79.27 %
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Mobiistar
    • January 10, 2019 (Official)
    • X1 Notch
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Mobiistar X1 Notch