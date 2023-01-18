Mobiistar X1 Notch Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Mobiistar X1 Notch in India?
Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India at 5,489 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3020 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
