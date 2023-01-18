 Mobiistar C1 Shine Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Mobiistar C1 Shine

    Mobiistar C1 Shine is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,699 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar C1 Shine from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar C1 Shine now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33320/heroimage/131897-v1-mobiistar-c1-shine-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33320/images/Design/131897-v1-mobiistar-c1-shine-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mobiistar C1 Shine Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 5.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 5.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 70.4 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Space Grey
    • 8.7 mm
    • 166.3 grams
    • 146.1 mm
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 201 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.55 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Mobiistar
    • December 15, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • C1 Shine
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiistar C1 Shine FAQs

    What is the price of the Mobiistar C1 Shine in India?

    Mobiistar C1 Shine price in India at 5,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Mobiistar C1 Shine?

    How many colors are available in Mobiistar C1 Shine?

    What is the Mobiistar C1 Shine Battery Capacity?

    Is Mobiistar C1 Shine Waterproof?

    View More

    Mobiistar C1 Shine