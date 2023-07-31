5 best iOS 17 features that will amaze iPhone users

Check out these 5 iOS 17 features that will save you time and make your tasks that much easier.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 16:20 IST
iPhone 13
5 best iOS 17 features that you will definitely like to use.
iPhone 13
5 best iOS 17 features that you will definitely like to use. (Unsplash)

With the release of the iOS 17 beta version, some users are getting to enjoy new features and functionalities on iPhones. If you are someone who is interested in the new Apple iPhone OS version, then know that it offers more features that will save you a lot of time, boost your productivity, elevate the entertainment value and, in short, enhance your iPhone experience.

Check out these 5 amazing iOS 17 features that will make a real difference to you!

5 best Apple iOS 17 features

App shortcuts appear in Spotlight searches:

In iOS 17 the spotlight search is improved which enables app shortcuts to actions and destinations within the app, along with its icon. If you are someone who mostly searches for an app through Spotlight then this might come in handy to you. iOS 17 includes features in Spotlight that make it easier to search for recent files or reminders tied to the app's recent history.

Enhanced Autofill for PDFs:

iOS 17 has now introduced the ability to access your stored contact information with the AutoFill feature when you are completing PDFs or scanned documents. This feature makes it much easier to select AutoFill suggestions for your name, address, and phone number instead of manually inputting each data one by one. You can simply tap on the listed suggestion and the feature will fill in the details for you.

Improved Siri:

With iOS 17, now you don't have to say “Hey Siri” to activate, now you can simply say “Siri” and the voice assistant will respond just like we call “Alexa” to activate the functionality. Additionally, Siri can also read website articles. You can ask Siri for back-to-back commands as well.

Password sharing:

iOS 17 enables you to share selected passwords with the entire family. To enable this option, go to settings and create a group and specify which passwords are shared among its members. You can also delete the shared passwords and remove members from the group.

Reminders straight from a widget:

iOS 17 now involves an interactive widget option with now includes a list of music, podcasts, books, safari, contacts and news. With the feature you can control playback effortlessly right from the widget, no need to navigate to the app.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 16:20 IST
