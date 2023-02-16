5 smartphones under 10000 - Infinix Note 12i, Moto G22, Samsung Galaxy F04, more
Looking for a budget smartphone that costs not more than Rs. 10000? Infinix Note 12i, Moto G22 to Samsung Galaxy F04, here are some recommendations for you.
Nowadays, even if you are on a tight budget, you don't have to compromise on the features and functionalities of a smartphone. In fact, there are several smartphones under Rs. 10000 that offer great value for money, with impressive specs and features. These smartphones are not only affordable, but also pack a punch when it comes to performance and user experience. Whether it is the latest Infinix Note 12i or the clean interface featured Moto G22 - check out these 5 smartphones under Rs. 10000.
Smartphones under 10000
Infinix Note 12i: Recently launched Infinix Note 12i offers a rich viewing experience for entertainment along with long battery life, striking design, and overall decent performance for daily usage. It has an AMOLED display and 50MP primary camera priced at Rs. 9999.
Moto G22: Moto G22, currently priced at Rs. 9699, is a multipurpose smartphone. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP led triple camera setup. Moreover, you can find some card offers for more discounts on Flipkart to make it more affordable.
Samsung Galaxy F04: It is powered by MediaTek P35 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. Currently priced at Rs. 9499 on Flipkart, it offers 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back.
Realme Narzo 50i: Currently priced at just Rs. 6944 for the 32GB storage variant, the Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.
Poco C3: It comes with a 6.53-inch display and a triple camera setup equipped with a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP portrait rear lens, and a 2MP macro camera, while in the front, it has a 5MP camera. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, available in three colour options: Matte Black, Arctic Blue, and Lime Green. It is priced at Rs. 8990.
