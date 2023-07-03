Ahead of Samsung Galaxy M34 launch, Galaxy F34 support page goes live! Know what's new

Samsung Galaxy M34 launch is imminent, but now Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has been seen online. What's new? Know here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 12:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G first impressions: All-rounder phone with some big specs
image caption
1/9 Design: Unlike the recent offerings from Samsung that had a matte-premium look, the Galaxy F54 makes a new design statement with a silver colour variant, which gives a rainbow effect when light strikes it. Yes, it is prone to smudges.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Display: Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate. No complaints. It is satisfactory for your binge-watching experience, shows everything clearly even under the sun, and is quite smooth and fast during gaming sessions - no tantrums at all.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Gaming: During my hour-long gaming session, I put the device to the test with intensive games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile. The performance was exceptional.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Performance: Powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, the smartphone handles mundane daily tasks of Googling, texting, calling, and multitasking quite easily.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Battery: Galaxy F54 packs a powerful 6000mAh battery which is more than enough to survive a whole day even with extensive gaming and video streaming. But 25W slow charging is something that takes Galaxy F54 a step back in the race of top mid-range smartphones.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Camera: It gets a 108 MP OIS triple camera setup along with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro lens. The photos are quite satisfactory in daylight with ample amount of detail, rich contrast, and colour accuracy. Portraits are impressive with their edge-detection and editing features to enhance the look.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Audio: The speaker volume is adequate and clear. At maximum volume, some distortion may be experienced at its max level, especially in rock music. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F54
8/9 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. At this price, several notable smartphones are available such as iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno8 T, Nothing Phone 1, and Samsung Galaxy A34.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 In front of the tough competition, does it emerge as a really special smartphone? Does it have the potential to be your next smartphone? We will explore more in the review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launch is expected to happen soon! (Representative) (HT Tech)

Along with premium foldable smartphones, Samsung is also aiming to expand its mid-range smartphone segment. In the last couple of months, Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy F54 have been launched. Also, the new Galaxy M34 is all set to launch on July 7th in India. Now, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G too is expected to join Samsung's mid-range family. This comes as it has been spotted on Samsung India's support page website with a model number SM-E346B/DS, a SamMobile report confirmed.

The report further says that the support page hints at an imminent launch. Earlier, it also cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification before the emergence of the support page. However, this expected F-series smartphone may launch as a tweaked version of the Galaxy M34 5G. Based on that, here is what Galaxy F34 could bring to the table.

Samsung Galaxy F34 expected specs

The Galaxy F34 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, offering Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the report added. Powering this phone could be either the Exynos 1280 or the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to support dual-SIM card option and may take advantage of 5G connectivity too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When it comes to photography, the Galaxy F34 5G could get a 32MP selfie camera On the rear side, it may be headlined by a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Based on previous F-series smartphones, it could house either a 5000mAh or 6000mAh battery. However, it should be noted that the information provided is based on rumours and leaks, and the actual specifications of the Galaxy F34 5G may vary when officially announced.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy M34 5G on July 7. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and may run on Android 13. Based on information revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy M34 may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED with a waterdrop notch display. For photography, it is expected to feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with 8MP and 5MP secondary cameras, and a 13MP front camera.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 12:51 IST
