Amazing! 63% iPhone users want to upgrade to iPhone 15 due to ONE reason, survey shows

The iPhone 15 series may become one of the most popular Apple smartphones ever. And it is all because of one single feature — the USB-C charging cable. For a decade, the company has been using the Lightning charging port, but with growing pressure from the European Union on standardizing electronic accessories before the end of 2024, it is expected that Apple might ditch its existing port in favor of the USB-C port. Amazingly, many Apple fans believe this move alone is worth switching from their existing smartphone to the upcoming iPhone 15 series, as per a survey! One of the biggest reasons for this is the fact that people will finally be able to charge their MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones using the very same charging cable. Apple is set to launch its latest phones on September 12 and these include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a survey conducted by SellCell, a smartphone trade-in platform, “63 percent of iPhone users said that Apple moving to a USB-C charging connector would influence their decision to upgrade to an iPhone 15”. Among them, 37 percent said they would upgrade in order to use a single charging cable for MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones.

The survey was taken by more than 1000 iPhone users and over 1000 Android users to understand the impact of USB-C charging ports on people's decision to upgrade to the iPhone 15, as per the report.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

USB-C port important factor in upgrading to iPhone 15

A surprising part of the survey was that 44 percent of Android users also admitted that they would be tempted to buy the iPhone 15 if Apple introduced the new charging port. 35 percent of them cited the reasons as being able to charge the smartphone with even non-Apple charging cables.

Some other reasons mentioned for the switch and the respective percentage of receiving the answer include faster data transfer speeds (12.6 percent), faster-charging speed (13.5 percent), and the ability to share chargers with other household members (7.2 percent).

However, it might be too early to celebrate. We previously reported that some leaked images of the iPhone 15's charging port emerged online and it showed a strange chip within the port which some believe has been placed in the port to throttle transmission speeds. This means that if non-proprietary or third-party connectors or cables are used with the port, the chip could use transmission encryption technology to curtail charging speed and data transfer speed.

However, this is just a rumor, and we will have to wait till the launch of the iPhone 15 at the Apple event on September 12 to really know what the company is planning.