Amazing Deal! Apple iPhone 12 price cut by 18% on Amazon; rate falls to Rs. 53,999 now

The wait for iPhone fans is over! Grab your iPhone 12 for just Rs. 53,999 on Amazon now after deep discount offer rolled out. Read more to know more about the other offers available too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 11:39 IST
Amazon is offering an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 12 64 GB variant. (Unsplash)

If you are an iPhone lover and on the hunt for a bargain, then this news is for you. Amazon has reduced the iPhone 12 price by 18%.This sale on iPhone 12 has come ahead of the launch of iPhone 15, which will bring the new OS, iOS 17. That means, iPhone 12 will be able to upgrade to iOS 17 too. It is expected that the price of all iPhones will drop after the launch of the new iPhone. The e-commerce giant is offering almost Rs.16000 discount on iPhone 12 64GB and you can get it at for as low as Rs. 53,999. The original price of this handset is Rs.65,900. To reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange deal.

Exchange offer

Amazon is offering an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 12 64 GB variant. You can slash the price by up to Rs. 27,900 more by availing the exchange offer. To get this exchange offer, it should be kept in mind that your old phone should be in a working condition. Since this is a premium phone, your old phone should also be of good brand. Before applying for the exchange offer, check if this offer is available in your area. You can check the availability by simply entering the pin code of your area.

iPhone 12 features and specifications:

iPhone has a huge fan base mainly because of its features and specifications iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch tall screen. The OLED panel comes with a screen resolution of 1,170 x 2,532 pixels. The iPhone 12 also gets an IP68 technology that makes it water and dust particles resistant. The phone has 12MP f/1.6 + 12MP f/2.4 rear lenses featuring Dual-LED Flash and a front camera of 12MP f/2.2. The phone is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset and a Li-ion battery with a 2815mAh capacity. There is also a 20W fast charging and wireless charging support.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 11:39 IST
