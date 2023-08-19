Amazing discount on Motorola razr 40 Ultra rolled out by Amazon; check price now

Amazon is offering Motorola razr 40 Ultra with a huge price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 18:39 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launching tomorrow! Check expected specs, features, price
1/5 Display: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+. Interestingly, it will have a bigger cover display with a 3.6-inch pOLED panel. On the other hand, the Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and a 1.5-inch cover display.  (Motorola)
2/5 Chipset: Motorola has confirmed that Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while Razr 40 will get Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.  (Motorola)
Motorola Razr 40
3/5 Battery: The Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery while the standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
4/5 Cameras: For photography, the Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. While the Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both of these models will get a 32MP macro vision camera.  (Motorola)
5/5 Expected price: The prices for Motorola Razr 40 series are yet to be revealed. However, a leaked image by Amazon suggests that the Razr 40 may be priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.  (Motorola)
Motorola razr 40 Ultra can be yours for a very low amount.
Motorola razr 40 Ultra can be yours for a very low amount. (Amazon)

Are you looking for a foldable smartphone with an extremely exclusive look? If yes, but are worried about the cost, then this Amazon price cut is something that should interest you. Check out this delightful Amazon deal on Motorola razr 40 Ultra.

About Motorola razr 40 Ultra

Before you proceed to read about the Amazon deal on Motorola razr 40 Ultra, know about the features this smartphone offers. The Motorola razr 40 Ultra features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform to enhance its performance. It comes with 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED Main display and 3.6"" pOLED of external display. It has 12MP main camera and 13MP Rear Camera with Ultra-wide + macro and FOV 108°, Single LED flash. Inside the box with the smartphone, you can get Charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool and protective case. The product is available in two different colours that are Viva Magenta and Infinite Black.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 25 percent initial discount which reduces the price of the smartphone from Rs. 119999 to Rs. 89999. The Price of the smartphone can be further reduced by applying exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deals:

On Amazon you also get an exchange offer where you can grab up to Rs. 76200 off. But remember that the exchange deal depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offers:

On Amazon you get various bank offers to further make the deal even sweeter for you. Here are the list of all the bank offers available on Amazon:

1. Flat Rs. 7000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 79999

2. Additional flat Rs. 250 Instant Discount on IndusInd Bank Credit Card 12 month and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 18:39 IST
