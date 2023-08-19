Amazing discount on Motorola razr 40 Ultra rolled out by Amazon; check price now

Are you looking for a foldable smartphone with an extremely exclusive look? If yes, but are worried about the cost, then this Amazon price cut is something that should interest you. Check out this delightful Amazon deal on Motorola razr 40 Ultra.

About Motorola razr 40 Ultra

B0C6QTYTZF-1

Before you proceed to read about the Amazon deal on Motorola razr 40 Ultra, know about the features this smartphone offers. The Motorola razr 40 Ultra features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform to enhance its performance. It comes with 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED Main display and 3.6"" pOLED of external display. It has 12MP main camera and 13MP Rear Camera with Ultra-wide + macro and FOV 108°, Single LED flash. Inside the box with the smartphone, you can get Charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool and protective case. The product is available in two different colours that are Viva Magenta and Infinite Black.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 25 percent initial discount which reduces the price of the smartphone from Rs. 119999 to Rs. 89999. The Price of the smartphone can be further reduced by applying exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deals:

On Amazon you also get an exchange offer where you can grab up to Rs. 76200 off. But remember that the exchange deal depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Bank offers:

On Amazon you get various bank offers to further make the deal even sweeter for you. Here are the list of all the bank offers available on Amazon:

1. Flat Rs. 7000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 79999

2. Additional flat Rs. 250 Instant Discount on IndusInd Bank Credit Card 12 month and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000