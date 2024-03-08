Amazon rolls out 33 pct price cut on iQOO 11 5G! Check discounts, bank offers and more

With a substantial price reduction of 33%, the iQOO 11 5G has become even more appealing to consumers, now available at just Rs. 44,999 on Amazon. The marked-down price from the original Rs. 66,999 makes this high-performance smartphone a compelling option for those looking to upgrade without needing to empty their pockets.

iQOO 11 offers and discounts:

In addition to the attractive price cut, customers can take advantage of various offers and discounts available on Amazon. The No Cost EMI option allows buyers to purchase the iQOO 11 5G without any additional interest charges, making it easier to manage payments. Furthermore, there are partner offers available, such as receiving free TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds with the purchase of the iQOO 11 from select sellers. Additionally, certain bank credit cardholders can benefit from additional discounts on their purchase.

iQOO 11: All about it

The iQOO 11 5G boasts impressive specifications and features, making it a compelling choice in the smartphone market. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, co-engineered with TSMC's 4NM process. The device also features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for seamless multitasking and faster data transfer speeds.

Its 2K AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals with 77.8% more pixels than a standard 1080P display, offering vivid colors and sharp details. The E6 display technology ensures efficient power consumption and brightness, with 25% less power consumption and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

One of the standout features of the iQOO 11 5G is its 120W FlashCharge technology, capable of charging the battery to 50% in just 8 minutes and fully charging it in 25 minutes. Overall, with its impressive features, attractive price point, and additional offers, the iQOO 11 5G presents a compelling option for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a competitive price.

