Amazon sale live: Grab smartwatches with huge discounts; Check offers on boAt, Fire-Boltt, Amazfit, more

Amazon Freedom Festival sale: Planning to buy a smartwatch? Check out amazing offers on a vast selection of smartwatches among the likes of boAt, Noise, beatXP, Amazfit, and more during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale
Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale.
Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale.
Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price. 
Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price.
Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale. 
Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale.
Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale.
Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale.
Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale. 
Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale.
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro: The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch super AMOLED arched display and comes with NitroFast charging that requires only 10 min charge to work full 1 day. It features more than 110 sports modes, 200 Wwatchfaces, in-built games, an AI voice assistant and more. It also monitors your health by tracking sleep, heart rate and more. The watch also supports music and in-camera controls. Originally, the smartwatch retails for Rs.7995. You can get huge discounts on the product during the Independence day sale.
Grab smartwatches with huge discounts during the Amazon sale. (Unsplash)

Amazon Sale 2023: In today's fast-paced world, it is important to keep a check on one's health, and wearing smartwatches is an effective and easy way to do so, without having to carry heavy equipment around. The latest smartwatches are equipped with a vast array of health trackers such as heart rate monitors, SpO2 sensors, step and sleep trackers, and more. These watches have even saved lives by alerting the wearer of potential health anomalies.

So, if you also wish to keep track of your health, check out the best smartwatches you can buy during the Amazon sale 2023.

1. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 460x460 pixels, housed in a metal body with a rotating crown. This watch supports a 2.5D full lamination curve display along with 700 nits of peak brightness. The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus packs 300 sports modes to track your activities, along with an array of health trackers such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and more. The smartwatch also comes with 5 in-built games, 7 menu layouts, and 120 watch faces for customization. Other notable features include BT calling, voice assistant, 7-day battery life, calculator, lock screen, and more. It can be purchased for Rs. 4998 right now against its MRP of Rs. 21000. Read more: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

2. Noise Nova

Noise Nova is another budget smartwatch that features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with always-on display functionality and a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It runs on Noise OS and gets mood-based watch faces that adjust the watch face according to your stress levels. The Noise Nova packs 110+ sports modes and also features Bluetooth calling. You can get up to 10 days of battery life with the power-saving mode. While it usually retails for Rs. 7999, the Noisa Nova can be purchased for Rs. 2998 right now.

3. beatXP Vega Neo

This smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. Along with 100+ sports modes, you also get multiple health trackers such as heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and more. The watch features Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone and speaker, as well as an on-screen dial pad. Other notable features include IP68 water resistance, activity tracking, sedentary reminder, voice assistant, multiple menu modes, and more. It can be purchased for Rs. 1798 right now against its original price of Rs. 11999. Read more: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

4. boAt Wave Call 2

The boAt Wave Call 2 is one of the entry-level smartwatches that you can buy. Despite this, it gets a large 1.83-inch HD display with a brightness of 550 nits. The watch features cloud-based watch faces and allows you to customize watch faces as per your own needs with a choice of backgrounds, themes, and widgets. It is equipped with 700+ active modes such as weight training, dog walking, skateboarding and even snuggling. The Wave Call 2 also features Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone. You get all the standard health trackers such as heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. The boAt Wave Call 2 is originally priced at Rs. 6999 but you can get it right now for just Rs. 1298.

5. Amazfit Pop 3S

The Amazfit Pop 3S features a 1.96-inch 2.5D HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 410x502 pixels and a pixel density of 330 PPI. It packs Bluetooth calling through a microphone and speaker to let you make and answer calls on your watch. The Amazfit Pop 3S comes with 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. It can also track your total sleep, light sleep & deep sleep periods, awake time, fall asleep time, and wake-up time. The smartwatch features over 100 sports modes, as well as 100+ watch faces, voice assistant support, IP68 protection, music controls, and more. The Amazfit Pop 3S is available for Rs. 3498 right now against its retail price of Rs. 5999.

