Amazon sale live: Grab smartwatches with huge discounts; Check offers on boAt, Fire-Boltt, Amazfit, more

Amazon Sale 2023: In today's fast-paced world, it is important to keep a check on one's health, and wearing smartwatches is an effective and easy way to do so, without having to carry heavy equipment around. The latest smartwatches are equipped with a vast array of health trackers such as heart rate monitors, SpO2 sensors, step and sleep trackers, and more. These watches have even saved lives by alerting the wearer of potential health anomalies.

So, if you also wish to keep track of your health, check out the best smartwatches you can buy during the Amazon sale 2023.

1. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 460x460 pixels, housed in a metal body with a rotating crown. This watch supports a 2.5D full lamination curve display along with 700 nits of peak brightness. The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus packs 300 sports modes to track your activities, along with an array of health trackers such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and more. The smartwatch also comes with 5 in-built games, 7 menu layouts, and 120 watch faces for customization. Other notable features include BT calling, voice assistant, 7-day battery life, calculator, lock screen, and more. It can be purchased for Rs. 4998 right now against its MRP of Rs. 21000. Read more: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

2. Noise Nova

Noise Nova is another budget smartwatch that features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with always-on display functionality and a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It runs on Noise OS and gets mood-based watch faces that adjust the watch face according to your stress levels. The Noise Nova packs 110+ sports modes and also features Bluetooth calling. You can get up to 10 days of battery life with the power-saving mode. While it usually retails for Rs. 7999, the Noisa Nova can be purchased for Rs. 2998 right now.

3. beatXP Vega Neo

This smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. Along with 100+ sports modes, you also get multiple health trackers such as heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and more. The watch features Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone and speaker, as well as an on-screen dial pad. Other notable features include IP68 water resistance, activity tracking, sedentary reminder, voice assistant, multiple menu modes, and more. It can be purchased for Rs. 1798 right now against its original price of Rs. 11999. Read more: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

4. boAt Wave Call 2

The boAt Wave Call 2 is one of the entry-level smartwatches that you can buy. Despite this, it gets a large 1.83-inch HD display with a brightness of 550 nits. The watch features cloud-based watch faces and allows you to customize watch faces as per your own needs with a choice of backgrounds, themes, and widgets. It is equipped with 700+ active modes such as weight training, dog walking, skateboarding and even snuggling. The Wave Call 2 also features Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone. You get all the standard health trackers such as heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. The boAt Wave Call 2 is originally priced at Rs. 6999 but you can get it right now for just Rs. 1298.

5. Amazfit Pop 3S

The Amazfit Pop 3S features a 1.96-inch 2.5D HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 410x502 pixels and a pixel density of 330 PPI. It packs Bluetooth calling through a microphone and speaker to let you make and answer calls on your watch. The Amazfit Pop 3S comes with 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. It can also track your total sleep, light sleep & deep sleep periods, awake time, fall asleep time, and wake-up time. The smartwatch features over 100 sports modes, as well as 100+ watch faces, voice assistant support, IP68 protection, music controls, and more. The Amazfit Pop 3S is available for Rs. 3498 right now against its retail price of Rs. 5999.