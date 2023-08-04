Amazon Freedom Festival sale: iPhone 14 price falls to lowest ever level

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: The iPhone 14 is part of Apple's current flagship series, therefore it costs a lot. However, its price has plummeted for a short period due to Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. As a result, you can buy it with hefty discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. While the sale was only accessible to Prime members yesterday, it has now opened up for the public, with massive discounts on a selection of items such as smartphones, accessories, wearables, home appliances, and more.

So, if you've been searching for a great offer on an iPhone, then check out this Amazon offer that is currently available on the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023. Here's how.

Amazon has rolled out a massive initial discount of 16 percent on the iPhone 14, which amounts to Rs. 12901. After this initial price drop, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 66999, which is its lowest price ever!

Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the smartphone with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Other offers

Interested customers can avail the exchange offer which not only reduces the price of the new smartphone which you're looking to buy but also gets rid of e-waste, thus reducing your carbon footprint!

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 54950 on the iPhone 14 during the Great Freedom Festival sale. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer in their locality.

Amazon Prime members can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1000 on EMI transactions. Check out this deal before it runs out!