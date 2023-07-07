Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price leak shock!

iPhone 15 is on its way! With the rumoured specs and upgrades that the higher-end model of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get, iPhone fans are worrying about the price. There have been many claims so far in the past regarding the iPhone 15 price. Earlier, a leak on Weibo suggested that Apple will widen the gap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than before!

As per a note released by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is expected to hike the iPhone 15 Pro Max price this year, AppleInsider reported. However, he hasn't shared the expected price hike for the top-end model of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it must be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes at a starting price of $1099. Hence, iPhone 15 Pro Max may exceed the mark of the iPhone 14 Pro Max price based on Jeff Pu's report. But what are the reasons behind this expected price hike?

iPhone 15 Pro Max expected upgrades

So far, Apple has kept the Pro and Pro Max models the same in terms of specs and features except for the display size. However, this year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Based on several leaks and rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a Periscope camera, which could be missing in the iPhone 15 Pro. Periscope camera technology will help in a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a titanium frame instead of Aluminium.

In addition to these, the iPhone 15's entire series is expected to feature a USB-C charging port and Dynamic Island.

iPhone 15 Mass Production

Jeff Pu says mass production of the iPhone 15 series will start in August. This is in alignment with Apple's usual practice of announcing their iPhone lineup in September. Apple is expected to make around 84 million iPhones in the second half of 2023. However, Jeff Pu hasn't shared the breakdown of the iPhone 15 lineup's production, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to be in demand in the early days.