Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price leak shock!

iPhone 15 Pro Max leaked price may not seem very pleasant to iPhone fans!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 11:24 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max production is expected to begin soon. Here is everything that you need to know. (Unsplash)

iPhone 15 is on its way! With the rumoured specs and upgrades that the higher-end model of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get, iPhone fans are worrying about the price. There have been many claims so far in the past regarding the iPhone 15 price. Earlier, a leak on Weibo suggested that Apple will widen the gap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than before!

As per a note released by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is expected to hike the iPhone 15 Pro Max price this year, AppleInsider reported. However, he hasn't shared the expected price hike for the top-end model of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it must be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes at a starting price of $1099. Hence, iPhone 15 Pro Max may exceed the mark of the iPhone 14 Pro Max price based on Jeff Pu's report. But what are the reasons behind this expected price hike?

iPhone 15 Pro Max expected upgrades

So far, Apple has kept the Pro and Pro Max models the same in terms of specs and features except for the display size. However, this year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Based on several leaks and rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a Periscope camera, which could be missing in the iPhone 15 Pro. Periscope camera technology will help in a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a titanium frame instead of Aluminium.

In addition to these, the iPhone 15's entire series is expected to feature a USB-C charging port and Dynamic Island.

iPhone 15 Mass Production

Jeff Pu says mass production of the iPhone 15 series will start in August. This is in alignment with Apple's usual practice of announcing their iPhone lineup in September. Apple is expected to make around 84 million iPhones in the second half of 2023. However, Jeff Pu hasn't shared the breakdown of the iPhone 15 lineup's production, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to be in demand in the early days.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 11:16 IST
