    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature LiDAR Scanner! Know what rumors say

    Want iPhone 15 Pro models? The iPhones are again being rumored to feature LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 14:45 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
    image caption
    3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 15
    View all Images
    Apple iPhone Pro models to get LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony, as per rumors. (AFP)

    The announcement of the Apple iPhone 15 launch date is one of the most awaited in 2023. So much so that, right after the launch of the iPhone 14 series, several leaks and rumors have started circulating. The launch is set for sometime during the Fall of 2023. Apple is believed to bring several exciting features to the Pro models namely- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the latest details, both the iPhone 15 Pro models are again rumored to feature an improved LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony, according to a report by Macrumors.

    "In a research note shared with investors this week, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley said Sony could supply the majority, if not all, of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year," the report stated. Earlier in the month of February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had informed about the same saying that Sony would replace Lumentum and WIN Semiconductors as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    "Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market," Kuo tweeted.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Kuo further added, "The critical design of Sony's ToF VCSEL solution is integrating VCSEL & driver IC, which can reduce power consumption (beneficial for battery life) or provide better ToF performance under same power consumption (beneficial for camera & potential AR applications).

    Notably, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the month of September 2023. The lineup will include four models namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

    Other than the dynamic island and USB-C port, Apple is expected to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 14:45 IST
