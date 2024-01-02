Icon

Apple iPhone user? Surprise! You may get Samsung Galaxy S24's AI call translation tool too

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to redefine communication with the groundbreaking AI call translation feature. However, whether you own a Galaxy phone or another brand like Apple iPhone or Oppo, you may well get to access this feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2024, 22:28 IST
Icon
How to conserve smartphone battery life: Check top 5 tips to save battery and maximize usage
image caption
1/5 Optimise Brightness - Adjusting your screen brightness can help conserve battery life. Experts recommend keeping it between 65% and 70%, but find the level that's comfortable for your eyes. To make adjustments, simply swipe down from the top right corner of your home screen to access the brightness slider. Tweak it to your preference. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Temperature Management - Extreme temperatures can significantly impact your smartphone’s battery capacity. Try to keep your phone at an ambient temperature between 16°C to 22°C (62°F to 72°F). Avoid exposing your device to temperatures exceeding 35°C (95°F), as it can permanently damage battery capacity. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Optimal Storage Conditions - If you plan to store your device for an extended period, ensure it's around 50% charged. Avoid storing it fully charged or fully discharged, as both extremes can impact battery health. If storing for over six months, charge to 50% every six months. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Screen brightness and Wi-Fi usage - Adjusting screen brightness and utilizing Wi-Fi instead of cellular networks can significantly preserve battery life. Dim the screen using Control Centre and activate Auto-Brightness in Settings. When you use your iPhone to access data, a Wi‑Fi connection uses less power than a cellular network, therefore, use Wi‑Fi at all times. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S24
5/5 Charging accessories - It is advisable to only use the charging adapter and cable that is supplied with your smartphone. If it is damaged, then purchase one that is recommended by the manufacturer, as a third-party charger can permanently damage your smartphone battery. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S24
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely redefine communication with the groundbreaking AI call translation tool that can be accessed by Apple iPhone users or by other Android phone users. (Pexels)

Samsung is set to revolutionize communication with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, scheduled for release in a couple of weeks - likely, January 17 or January 18. It is set to pack a groundbreaking feature that will enable real-time AI call translations, making it a game-changer for users worldwide. The good news is that this AI call translation feature is not exclusive to Samsung devices, it extends its benefits to users conversing with non-Samsung Galaxy phones too. Whether you're using an Apple iPhone, Oppo handset, or any other Amdroid brand, you can still experience the convenience of real-time translations when communicating with a Samsung Galaxy device. Samsung's commitment to inclusivity is evident as they break down language barriers without limiting functionality to their own devices, and this innovative translation capability will seamlessly bridge language gaps.

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy AI suite and Gauss AI model, teasing the exciting AI-enabled features to be included in the Galaxy S24 series. One standout feature is the AI Live Translate Call functionality, offering users live translations during calls. Nikkei Asia has revealed more details, confirming that initially, the feature will support widely spoken languages like English and Spanish, with Korean and Japanese to follow, Android Authority reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Beyond Translation: The AI-Powered Galaxy Experience

The Galaxy S24 series promises a plethora of AI-powered features beyond translation. Leaks hint at features like photo expansion, an AI chatbot, text tone adjustments, AI-generated wallpapers, and note summarization through One UI 6.1. With less than three weeks until the official launch, anticipation is building for what promises to be a technological leap in smartphone capabilities.

The official unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series is just around the corner, with leaks pointing to a grand reveal on January 17, 2024. Samsung is rumored to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, USA, and we'll keep you updated as soon as an official confirmation is received. Stay tuned for a new era in smartphone communication.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 22:28 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone user? Surprise! You may get Samsung Galaxy S24's AI call translation tool too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon