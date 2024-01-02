Apple iPhone user? Surprise! You may get Samsung Galaxy S24's AI call translation tool too

Samsung is set to revolutionize communication with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, scheduled for release in a couple of weeks - likely, January 17 or January 18. It is set to pack a groundbreaking feature that will enable real-time AI call translations, making it a game-changer for users worldwide. The good news is that this AI call translation feature is not exclusive to Samsung devices, it extends its benefits to users conversing with non-Samsung Galaxy phones too. Whether you're using an Apple iPhone, Oppo handset, or any other Amdroid brand, you can still experience the convenience of real-time translations when communicating with a Samsung Galaxy device. Samsung's commitment to inclusivity is evident as they break down language barriers without limiting functionality to their own devices, and this innovative translation capability will seamlessly bridge language gaps.

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy AI suite and Gauss AI model, teasing the exciting AI-enabled features to be included in the Galaxy S24 series. One standout feature is the AI Live Translate Call functionality, offering users live translations during calls. Nikkei Asia has revealed more details, confirming that initially, the feature will support widely spoken languages like English and Spanish, with Korean and Japanese to follow, Android Authority reported.

Beyond Translation: The AI-Powered Galaxy Experience

The Galaxy S24 series promises a plethora of AI-powered features beyond translation. Leaks hint at features like photo expansion, an AI chatbot, text tone adjustments, AI-generated wallpapers, and note summarization through One UI 6.1. With less than three weeks until the official launch, anticipation is building for what promises to be a technological leap in smartphone capabilities.

The official unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series is just around the corner, with leaks pointing to a grand reveal on January 17, 2024. Samsung is rumored to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, USA, and we'll keep you updated as soon as an official confirmation is received. Stay tuned for a new era in smartphone communication.