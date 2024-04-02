 Apple may finally listen to Google and bring RCS to iPhones soon | Mobile News

Apple may finally listen to Google and bring RCS to iPhones soon

Apple may introduce RCS on the iPhone in the fall of 2024, possibly showcasing it at WWDC in June before the iOS 18 rollout in September.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 07:05 IST
iOS 16
iPhones could get RCS support later this year, a new Google teaser suggests. (Pixabay)
iPhones could get RCS support later this year, a new Google teaser suggests. (Pixabay)

Apple might finally be on the verge of bringing Rich Communication Services (RCS) to iPhones, according to a teaser by Google. The iPhone maker has long withstood pressure from Google as well as tech regulators to adopt RCS as the standard for messaging which provides a better interoperability experience, but with its iMessage booming, it did not give in. That was until last year when Apple made a shocking announcement that it was finally bringing RCS support to iPhones via a software update in 2024. While the exact timeline wasn't revealed, Google's new teaser hints at this capability coming soon.

RCS capabilities coming to Apple iPhone

On the official Android website (via 9to5Mac), Google created a landing page for RCS which listed all the capabilities offered by RCS on smartphones. The list included typing indicators, sharing high-res photos and videos, and an enhanced group chat experience. Along with that, Google also put up a banner saying RCS is “Coming soon on iOS.”

Although the section has now been removed, it mentioned that “Apple has announced it will be adopting RCS in the fall of 2024. Once that happens, it will mean a better messaging experience for everyone.” This means we could expect Apple to roll out RCS support on iPhones later this year. Since it is meant to be a software release, RCS capabilities will likely arrive on the iPhone with the rollout of iOS 18, which is pretty much nailed on in September when the new iPhone 16 series is launched.

It may also be the case that Apple showcases RCS on iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 which kicks off on June 10. This is where the iPhone maker usually gives developers a glimpse of the next generation of iOS, macOS and other updates, before rolling them out later in the year.

RCS but no blue bubbles

For iPhone users, blue bubbles have almost become a cultural symbol, differentiating them from those with an Android smartphone. This has also become a concern for Apple as it is one of the key points of the lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice against the iPhone maker. However, Apple is not looking to solve this issue anytime soon. 

In a statement given to 9to5Mac in 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed that the iconic blue bubbles will remain limited to iMessage whereas RCS messages will still appear as green bubbles.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 07:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets