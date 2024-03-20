Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year

It is that time of the year again when speculations arise regarding everything that Apple could unveil at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Although even the dates of WWDC 2024 are not finalized, Apple is likely to make a host of announcements related to software and hardware, as is customary. Like every year, the event is expected to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. If reports are to be believed, iOS 18 could headline this year's conference with a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades in line, but there's a lot more that could be introduced. From iOS 18 to Mac Studio, here's everything we expect to see this year at Apple WWDC 2024.

WWDC 2024 expected announcements

1. iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare.

2. Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset.

3. Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month.

Do note most of this information is just speculation and based on unofficial reports. Thus, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. If you wish to catch a glimpse of everything Apple has to offer, check out our coverage of WWDC 2024 when it comes around.

