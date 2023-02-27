Apple may launch a red iPhone 15 Pro, suggests report

Apart from the specs and features, colours have always been an exciting factor when choosing the next smartphone. Apple generally always comes up with some new colours for iPhone fans. Last year, the company launched a new variant of the iPhone 13 in Green colour, while iPhone 14 has seen new Blue and Purple colours, and even iPhone 14 Pro has been launched with a new Deep Purple look. Now, it is being reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come in a new dark Red colour, a 9to5Mac report suggested.

What else does this Pro model of the iPhone 15 series have to offer? Know what leaks say.

iPhone 15 Pro expected specs

In the last few weeks, several iPhone 15 models leaked images and renders have surfaced online. Apple iPhone 15 Pro renders shared by tipster Ice Universe suggest that it will be the first iPhone sans-physical buttons. The volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. However, the renders can't confirm this with full certainty.

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that "there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.”

Apart from this, it is expected to feature deeper curves on the edges, the use of Titanium metal instead of stainless steel, a USB-C charging port while replacing the classic Lightning port. Moreover, the renders also suggest a thicker camera bump at the back which can be due to the arrival of new sensors or lenses.

However, it must be noted that the iPhone 15 series launch is still months away. Hence, you should take any such information with a pinch of salt.