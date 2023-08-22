Bad news! iPhone 15 Pro Max likely hit by huge problem in game-changing feature

With just 3 weeks to go until the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the hype is building. As per the reports, the iPhone 15 will unveil one of the biggest upgrades in recent years, with new additions such as a USB Type-C port, action button, Dynamic Island, and more. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, is expected to feature a brand-new periscope telephoto camera which would substantially improve its zooming capabilities and put it at par, if not way ahead, with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

But if reports are to be believed, this new game-changing feature might also cause a big delay in the rollout of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to 3-4 weeks.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Expected delays

The iPhone 15 launch is expected to take place at the Apple event which is slated for September 12. Previous trends indicate that Apple usually starts shipping its new iPhones about a week after the launch event. However, this might not be the case this time around as reports have hinted at possible delays.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could face a lengthy delay of up to 3-4 weeks due to Sony struggling to supply the new periscope camera sensor in time for the launch. As a result, the top-end iPhone 15 model could be delayed until October. This was reported after seeing a major equity analyst note. Even if the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets delayed, it would not be the first time Apple has shipped an iPhone model later than others. Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus shipments commenced weeks after other iPhone 14 models were being sold.

A Bank of America analyst also previously predicted delays for the iPhone 15 series by “a few weeks”. It was also reported that Apple was facing production delays with the display, but these rumours were shot down soon.

As of now, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to face delays as it is the only model in the upcoming iPhone lineup to feature the periscope camera. It was previously reported that this new camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom. However, quoting Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara, we previously reported that it would come with 10X zooming capabilities, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.