It is a good time to be an iPhone user. The iOS 16.4 update was rolled out last month and it added features like new emojis and web push notifications. There are also rumors of Apple allowing app sideloading in iOS 17 which can be announced in June. And if you are someone who wants to upgrade to an iPhone but is holding on because of the hefty price, then there is a great deal for you. Flipkart is offering a massive deal that you should not miss. There is an iPhone 13 Mini price cut which slashes its price from Rs. 64900 to just Rs. 32749, including exchange offers. If you want to take advantage of it, check the details below.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

Currently, the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 64900 on Flipkart. But you do not have to purchase it at this price because Flipkart also has an attractive discount on the smartphone. Right now, you can get a 4 percent flat discount on the device. It translates to Rs. 2901 which you can save and just pay Rs. 61999 on the smartphone. This part of the deal is devoid of any exchange deals, bank offers etc. But if you are not impressed with it, there is another way to slash another huge chunk of the price.

Flipkart has an exchange offer too which is of a total value of Rs. 29250. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 32749 and save a nifty Rs. 32151 on the smartphone.

What does the iPhone 13 Mini offer

The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available.