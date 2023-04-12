Charging iPhone at public outlets? STOP! Your data can be stolen - Know what is juice jacking

Do you use free public chargers regularly at airports, hotels? Beware as the FBI has issued a warning against a fraudulent activity known as Juice jacking.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 18:13 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone
View all Images
Juice jacking is a type of cyberattack where hackers can gain access and steal data on your iPhone. (Unsplash)

In this interconnected world, cybercriminals are getting smarter. New ways of scamming innocent people and launching cyber-attacks are being discovered almost every day. Cybercriminals often masquerade to be trustworthy companies, friends, or acquaintances and target companies through fake messages and calls, directing the victim to phishing websites. Although most of these scams involve installing an unauthorized or malicious app, one of these attacks just requires you to plug in your phone to a charger!

What is Juice jacking?

Juice jacking involves the installation of malicious software or cables by cybercriminals in public USB chargers located in places such as airports, hotels, malls, and other places. This is done to gain access to and steal information from mobile devices, as well as to track them.

This type of fraudulent activity is becoming so common that now the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security organization of the USA, has issued a warning regarding juice jacking. CNBC spotted a PSA shared by FBI Denver on Twitter. According to the FBI, “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Whenever you plug a USB cable into your iPhone, a prompt pops up which asks if you wish to “Trust this Computer”. It only occurs when you plug in your iPhone to a PC or an external device. Carelessly tapping on Trust can give hackers access to all the data on your iPhone.

How to stay safe

Although Apple devices are safer than other devices in the market, they can also be susceptible to juice jacking if you're not careful. According to the FBI, you should avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers. Moreover, you should carry power banks whenever possible to avoid using free public chargers.

There are data-blocking charging cables available too. These block any data transfer and only allow device charging. Albeit an expensive option, this could help prevent any data theft if there's no option but to use a free public charger.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 17:48 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Charging iPhone at public outlets? STOP! Your data can be stolen - Know what is juice jacking
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets