    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster

    iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy are iconic phones in their own right. But about about a Coke phone? It may be launching soon.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 13:25 IST
    Cola Phone
    The popular soft drink brand Coca-Cola is set to launch a smartphone in India. (@stufflistings / Twitter)
    Cola Phone
    The popular soft drink brand Coca-Cola is set to launch a smartphone in India. (@stufflistings / Twitter)

    The popular soft drink brand Coca-Cola is all set to launch its branded smartphone! Yes, you read it right! A Coca-Cola-branded smartphone. Famous tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the information via a post on Twitter along with new design renders which show the Coca-Cola branding on the back of the smartphone. "Here's the all-new Cola Phone. Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India. Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone,” the tweet confirmed.

    The renders of the smartphone show it with a dual camera setup at the rear and volume control buttons located on the right side of the phone. Just like the colour theme of the Coca-Cola brand, the Coke phone is red in colour.

    But several other reports suggest that the Coca-Cola phone will be the Realme 10 4G model. This is so because the dual camera setup at the back and flash positions resonate with the Realme 10 4G. It features a 50MP primary camera and boasts a 16MP selfie sensor. If the report is true, then you should know that the Realme 10 4G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Coca-Cola smartphone concept is not unique

    If you are surprised by the unusual combo of an iconic beverage company and a smartphone, then know this is not the first time a non-smartphone company has stepped into the market. Previously, several other smartphone brands have collaborated with popular brands. Recently, Oppo partnered with the House of Dragon web series to bring a special edition of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G. Apart from this, Infinix had launched the Avengers Edition of its smartphones. Similarly, iQOO had released its BMW edition smartphone featured in the iQOO 9 series.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 13:25 IST
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
