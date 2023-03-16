    Trending News

    Excited for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max new features? Prepare to pay a BIG price

    iPhone 15 Pro models could see a price hike due to Apple offering significant upgrades in the upcoming flagships.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 11:36 IST
    iPhone 14 in photos: A quick glance at Apple’s fascinating new flagship
    iPhone 14
    1/5 The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield Protection. The iPhone 14 gets the same but smaller notch design and form factor as last year’s iPhone 13. (Apple)
    image caption
    2/5 The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which powered last year’s iPhone 13. Although Apple has claimed that this year’s A15 Bionic is an improved version of last year’s chipset. The A15 Bionic, although an year old, is still the fastest chipset in the market yet, making iPhone 14 still an amazing smartphone. It houses a 5 core GPU and a 6 core CPU. (Apple)
    image caption
    3/5 Phone 14 gets the same 12MP main camera with a larger sensor with f/1.5 aperture lens and sensor shift stability. Apple claims an improvement of 49 percent in low light photography. and the 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera also uses the 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 iPhone 14 also has a new gyroscope sensor that can detect impacts of up to 256G. Apple also brings support for satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14, called Emergency SOS via satellite. Users can now use the Find My app to share their location with contacts. The service will be available from November 2022 and will be free for use for two years. (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 The price of the iPhone 14 starts at $799 for the 128GB variant. There is a 256GB variant which is priced at $899. If you want to go even bigger, the iPhone 14 also has a 512GB variant which is priced at $999. It is available in 5 colours - Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red. (Apple)
    iPhone 15 Pro
    iPhone 15 Pro
    iPhone 15 series is set to launch at an Apple event later this year. (AFP)

    Planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max? A recent rumour regarding the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models could spell bad news. Apple is expected to release its next flagship iPhone 15 series later this year at a fall event. Despite it being months away, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks circulating about the new iPhones. These reports cover various aspects of the devices, such as their design, camera, and hardware, indicating that Apple plans to make notable changes, particularly with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    Gizmochina previously reported that suppliers anticipate high demand for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max due to the expected significant upgrades. As a result of these upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro models could see a price hike, according to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu which was spotted by MacRumors. This price hike would be the first time Apple raises iPhone 15 Pro prices in the US since the iPhone X.

    The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $999 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1099 in the US. Pu cited several upgrades such as titanium frame, solid state buttons, A17 Bionic chipset and more, which could lead to the price hike of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 15 Pro rumours

    The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will instead get the A16 chip. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to receive a new periscope camera along with other camera upgrades.

    Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to flaunt a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one, along with solid state power and volume buttons. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could also be available in a new dark Red colour, according to a 9to5Mac report.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 11:36 IST
