Excited for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max new features? Prepare to pay a BIG price

Planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max? A recent rumour regarding the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models could spell bad news. Apple is expected to release its next flagship iPhone 15 series later this year at a fall event. Despite it being months away, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks circulating about the new iPhones. These reports cover various aspects of the devices, such as their design, camera, and hardware, indicating that Apple plans to make notable changes, particularly with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Gizmochina previously reported that suppliers anticipate high demand for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max due to the expected significant upgrades. As a result of these upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro models could see a price hike, according to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu which was spotted by MacRumors. This price hike would be the first time Apple raises iPhone 15 Pro prices in the US since the iPhone X.

The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $999 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1099 in the US. Pu cited several upgrades such as titanium frame, solid state buttons, A17 Bionic chipset and more, which could lead to the price hike of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro rumours

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will instead get the A16 chip. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to receive a new periscope camera along with other camera upgrades.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to flaunt a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one, along with solid state power and volume buttons. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could also be available in a new dark Red colour, according to a 9to5Mac report.