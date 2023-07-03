Flipkart Bachat Dhamaal Sale! Get the iQOO 9 SE 5G at this low price

Exciting news! Flipkart has a massive deal on the iQOO 9 SE, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone released in March 2023. This powerful device offers great performance and unique features, and it's now available at a huge discount on Flipkart.

The iQOO 9 SE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and boasts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple-camera rear system with a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 16MP.

Running on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, the iQOO 9 SE comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The iQOO 9 SE is an excellent choice for gamers and those seeking a powerful mid-range phone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this cutting-edge smartphone at a fantastic price, with additional bank and exchange offers available.

iQOO 9 SE 5G Discount

The iQOO 9 SE 5G, originally priced at Rs. 44990 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 33990, thanks to the amazing offers on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a 24 percent discount on the base 256 GB variant of the iQOO 9 SE 5G, bringing the price down to Rs. 33990. But that's not all. You can also take benefits of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the iQOO 9 SE. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the iQOO 9 SE 5G at an even more affordable price.

Others offers

During the ongoing Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale on Flipkart, several bank offers are being provided as a complement to the sale on the iQOO 9 SE, allowing you to save a significant amount.

If you are using HDFC Credit Cards for EMI transactions, you can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 1250. Additionally, by carefully following all the instructions, you can save a flat Rs. 3000 on the same card. For Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions, there is a 5 percent discount also available.

Make the most of these bank offers and save big on your purchase of the iQOO 9 SE during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.