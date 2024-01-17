Icon
Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 series set to launch today!
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 series set to launch today!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung is all set to launch the flagship Galaxy S24 series today, alongside other announcements possibly including Galaxy AI, Galaxy Ring, and more. Catch all the Samsung Galaxy S24 live updates here.

By: HT TECH
Jan 17 2024, 12:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks: Check out the exceptional features that may be rolled out
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
1/6 1. Software Updates Revolution: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to set a new industry benchmark with a commitment to up to 7 years of software updates, challenging the norm and possibly reshaping Android's landscape. Pixel smartphones were first to get this.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
2/6 2. AI-Powered Enhancements: Leaked marketing images by Evan Blass reveal AI-centric features like "Live Translate" for calls, improved night zoom, and the innovative "Note Assist" within Samsung's Notes app, promising a more intelligent and user-friendly experience.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
3/6 3. Display and Camera Excellence: Impressive specifications are coming , the S24 series may have a 6.8-inch flat QHD+ display on the Ultra, 6.7-inch QHD+ on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ on the S24. The camera setup stands out with a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra and 50MP primary cameras on the S24 and S24+.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
4/6 4. "Circle to Search" Innovation: A groundbreaking feature, "Circle to Search," allows users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without taking screenshots. Powered by Google, this feature integrates gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, potentially representing an advanced form of Google Lens.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
5/6 5. Extended Partnership with Google: The leaks highlight a deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, with expectations of Google Assistant with Bard making an appearance on the Galaxy S24 series. The "Circle to Search" feature, being Google-powered, is a testament to this strengthening alliance.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
6/6 6. Galaxy Al Free Access: Anticipated as a game-changer, leaked information suggests that access to Galaxy Al features will be free until 2025, though subscription details remain undisclosed. This move is poised to captivate users and redefine the Android experience with cutting-edge features and an extended commitment to software support.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event news
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch takes place today. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: The big day is finally here! After months of anticipation, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place today, January 17, and it is expected to be a captivating experience with the latest tech innovations from Samsung on display. For the unaware, the Galaxy Unpacked is an annual event that takes place early this year as

17 Jan 2024, 12:15 IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: What is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live updates: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is an annual event organized by the South Korean tech giant that takes place every year as a platform for the launch of the latest flagship smartphones. This year, the event is taking place today, January 17. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to be on show this year, and three models are expected - Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the S24 and S24 Plus are standard models, the S24 Ultra is expected to be the top-end smartphone featuring all the bells and whistles. Other announcements related to AI and smart wearables are also expected during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

17 Jan, 12:15 IST
