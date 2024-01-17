Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 series set to launch today!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: The big day is finally here! After months of anticipation, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place today, January 17, and it is expected to be a captivating experience with the latest tech innovations from Samsung on display. For the unaware, the Galaxy Unpacked is an annual event that takes place early this year as a platform for the launch of the latest Samsung flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to be on show this year, and three models are expected - Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the S24 and S24 Plus are standard models, the S24 Ultra is expected to be the top-end smartphone featuring all the bells and whistles.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also likely to make big announcements in AI, namely Galaxy AI. It is rumoured that AI will feature heavily on the Galaxy S24 series. Other rumoured announcements include Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Book Pro laptops. Stay tuned for the build-up leading up to the Galaxy Unpacked event, and catch all the live updates here.