Get ready for the iPhone 15: What Apple has in store as its next big release; check launch date too

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 is set to impress with a fresh design, powerful features, and improved cameras. Here's what to expect and know the likely launch date too.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 10:28 IST
The upcoming iPhone 15 is set to bring fresh design, improved cameras, enhanced performance, and more. iPhone 15 launch date is likely September 12 or 13. (Unsplash)

Are you ready for the next big thing from Apple? The iPhone 15 launch event is on its way, and it's expected to bring some exciting changes. While nothing is official until Apple makes the announcement, there have been leaks and rumors that give us a glimpse of what's coming. Apple iPhone 15 launch date is likely September 12 or September 13.

Four Models on the Horizon

Just like with the iPhone 14, Apple is likely to release four different versions of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event. These will be the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some tipsters are suggesting that instead of the Pro Max, Apple may launch iPhone 15 Ultra, but that is quite uncertain at the moment. These models are expected to offer various features to suit different needs. Just take a look at what the iPhone 15 is likely to bring to the table.

New Look and Feel

One of the most talked-about changes is the design. The iPhone 15 will likely look different from its predecessors. There's a rumor that all iPhone 15 models will have a Dynamic Island design, which was previously only available in the Pro models. This means we might see a fresh and stylish look across all models.

Saying Goodbye to the Notch

Remember the notch on the top of your iPhone screen? Apple is rumored to be changing that too. The standard iPhone design has had the same wide notch since the iPhone X in 2017. With the iPhone 15, we could see a new look without those big bezels.

Improved Camera

If you love taking photos, this is exciting news. The iPhone 15 is expected to have much better camera performance, especially in low-light conditions. Some reports even suggest a whopping 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a big jump from the iPhone 14's 12-megapixel camera. Expect better, sharper photos.

Great Display and Performance

The iPhone 15 is likely to keep the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, just like the iPhone 14. This provides a bright and clear screen for all your apps and content. Under the hood, the new A16 chipset should offer faster and smoother performance compared to the iPhone 14. The Apple A16 chipset is already being used in the higher end 14 iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max,

Longer Battery Life

No one likes their phone dying in the middle of the day. The iPhone 15 could change that with a bigger battery. This means you might go a whole day without needing to charge your phone.

USB Type C Port

Apple might finally switch to a USB Type C port, making it easier to connect your devices. This is a welcome change for many users.

Pricing Update

As for the price, expect a slight increase over the iPhone 14's starting price. The iPhone 15 is likely to be a bit more expensive, but you'll get all these new features and improvements in return.

iPhone 15 Release Date

When can you get your hands on the iPhone 15? If rumors are to be believed, the new iPhones could launch as early as September 12. Previous rumors have also suggested a September 13 launch. So, mark your calendar for the second week of September; that's when the big reveal is expected. Sales will commence soon after.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 10:28 IST
